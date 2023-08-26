Oriental fruit fly found in Santa Clara County

California and local agriculture officials are trying to get the best of a non-native bug In Santa Clara County before it gets the best out of tens of billions of dollars in the state’s crops.

Everything from grapes and avocados to citrus fruits and vegetables are threatened by the oriental fruit fly.

On Saturday, crews started working to eradicate the voracious eater and fast breeder before its numbers get out of control.

Officials believe someone either carried infested fruit into the state and county from another location or the infested fruit was mailed to them. The oriental fruit fly is native to Asia and has been known to infest more than 230 different types of fruits and vegetables.

Growing numbers of the fly have been located in an area that includes parts of Cupertino, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Santa Clara.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture began treating those areas on Saturday morning. They’re putting bait on trees and utility poles.

The bait contains a natural compound which attracts the flies, and a pesticide that kills them. The treatments are repeated every other week for several weeks.

Officials are hoping this will work and people with infested fruit do not move it to other locations or they could have to impose a quarantine on the fruit and vegetables.

Unlike native fruit pests, which generally target only ripe fruit and fruits and vegetables that have already fallen to the ground, the oriental fruit eats and lays eggs in fruit before it's ripe.

During previous infestations in California, this same eradication method was effective. Agriculture officials say if you find infested fruit, do not move it and make sure all flies and larvae are dead before disposing of the fruit.

Officials added this is also why it is so important not to bring any fruit from outside of the state into California because the fruit fly could literally cause billions of dollars in damage.