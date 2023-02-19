PG&E Substation Fire Sparks Outage in Oakland

Over 50,000 PG&E customers are without power Sunday in Oakland due to a fire at one of the utility's substations, fire officials said.

Oakland International Airport also reported an outage just before 1 p.m. when a PG&E line went out. An airport spokesperson said despite the outage, Terminal 1 had one lane open at security screening and Terminal 2 had two screening lanes open. Power at the airport was restored at 2:20 p.m.

BART said its Oakland Airport Connector was on limited service during the outage.

The blaze at a PG&E substation in the area of 5000 Coliseum Way was extinguished at 2:30 p.m., firefighters said. The public was asked to avoid the Coliseum Way corridor from High Street to 66th Avenue during the fire and response.

Service restoration is expected by 6:25 p.m., according to PG&E.

Oakland Airport Connector service is running limited service due to a power outage. Shuttles will depart every 18 minutes. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 19, 2023