Oakland

PG&E Substation Fire Sparks Outage in Oakland

By Kristofer Noceda, Jose Govea and John Zuchelli

PG&E

Over 50,000 PG&E customers are without power Sunday in Oakland due to a fire at one of the utility's substations, fire officials said.

Oakland International Airport also reported an outage just before 1 p.m. when a PG&E line went out. An airport spokesperson said despite the outage, Terminal 1 had one lane open at security screening and Terminal 2 had two screening lanes open. Power at the airport was restored at 2:20 p.m.

BART said its Oakland Airport Connector was on limited service during the outage.

The blaze at a PG&E substation in the area of 5000 Coliseum Way was extinguished at 2:30 p.m., firefighters said. The public was asked to avoid the Coliseum Way corridor from High Street to 66th Avenue during the fire and response.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Service restoration is expected by 6:25 p.m., according to PG&E.

Oakland 4 hours ago

Track Work Causes BART Delays on Oakland Airport Connector

San Leandro 6 hours ago

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire in San Leandro

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us