PG&E Substation Fire Sparks Outage in Oakland

Over 50,000 PG&E customers are without power Sunday in Oakland due to a fire at one of the utility's substations, fire officials said.
Oakland International Airport also reported an outage just before 1 p.m. when a PG&E line went out. An airport spokesperson said despite the outage, Terminal 1 had one lane open at security screening and Terminal 2 had two screening lanes open. Power at the airport was restored at 2:20 p.m.
BART said its Oakland Airport Connector was on limited service during the outage.
The blaze at a PG&E substation in the area of 5000 Coliseum Way was extinguished at 2:30 p.m., firefighters said. The public was asked to avoid the Coliseum Way corridor from High Street to 66th Avenue during the fire and response.
Service restoration is expected by 6:25 p.m., according to PG&E.