Outdoor Dining OK in Santa Clara County; New Health Order to Go Into Effect Monday

After days of confusion, California has approved Santa Clara County’s variance application, which allows for outdoor dining to continue and the county’s new health order to take effect next week, the county announced Tuesday.

The health order announced last week will allow for more activities and businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and limited gatherings, to reopen or resume Monday, July 13.

BREAKING: Santa Clara County gets OK from state to move further in reopening. That includes the July 13th order, and yes outdoor dining after confusion.

Includes:

-hair and nail salons

-gatherings outside of 60, inside of 20 with protocols. Previous story: https://t.co/bLsY6b6s9D — Ian Cull (@NBCian) July 7, 2020

#Update: Santa Clara County reversal: Can now open



Gyms

Nail and hair salons

Hotels and motels

Public Transit

Religious services

Pools

Childcare

Summer camps



...starting monday. — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 7, 2020

Specific directives pertaining to the new health order will be released over the coming days, the county said.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county and across California. On Monday, the county reported 135 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,408 — the second highest amount among the Bay Area’s nine counties.

“These trends are quite concerning, and make it clear that all members of the community must strictly follow all social distancing requirements and protocols and consistently utilize face coverings,” the county said in a statement.

