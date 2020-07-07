reopening the bay area

Outdoor Dining OK in Santa Clara County; New Health Order to Go Into Effect Monday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After days of confusion, California has approved Santa Clara County’s variance application, which allows for outdoor dining to continue and the county’s new health order to take effect next week, the county announced Tuesday.

The health order announced last week will allow for more activities and businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and limited gatherings, to reopen or resume Monday, July 13.

Specific directives pertaining to the new health order will be released over the coming days, the county said.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county and across California. On Monday, the county reported 135 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,408 — the second highest amount among the Bay Area’s nine counties.

“These trends are quite concerning, and make it clear that all members of the community must strictly follow all social distancing requirements and protocols and consistently utilize face coverings,” the county said in a statement.

To read more about the county's new health order, click here.

