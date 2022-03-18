Outpouring of Support for Ukrainian Evacuees in Bay Area

Some of the first Ukrainian evacuees to arrive in the Bay Area are already settling in after their first full week in the U.S.

Bay Area communities are opening their arms in many ways to embrace the refugee families and help them adjust to their new surroundings.

Many of the refugees made harrowing journeys escaping the war by rail to Poland and Romania to refugee camps.

“Overall, the entire journey from Kyiv to the United States took them more than eight days,” said Nikita Yarovoi of Santa Clara.

Yaravoi said he escorted his niece, her mom and her grandparents back to the Bay area from Romania.

9-year-old Karina Lushchevska told NBC Bay Area that she was worried a Russian missile would destroy the family’s home. Now, she’s with her aunt and uncle in Santa Clara.

Yarovo said that Karina is doing very well thanks to a supportive family. But Yarovoi added that a community that has opened its arms to them including Sunnyvale Christian School, where his daughter is a student.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Our daughter mentioned to the teacher that her cousin was coming from Ukraine and they’re fleeing war," he said. "We want to support you and her and she can learn at our school without any fees or any tuition – free for as long as needed.”

Then, Sunnyvale Christian informed Yarovoi there’s no need to buy supplies because other parents already stepped and bought those too.

Their principal told NBC Bay Area in an email Friday that everyone wants to help and Karina is adjusting very well at her new school.

“And it’s just like the world is coming together to help, and I really appreciate everyone’s help. It’s just amazing,” said Yarovoi.

Yarovoi said that his family and all Ukrainians he talks to are grateful for the support they’re getting in the Bay Area and from others around the world.