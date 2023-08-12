Outside Lands day 2 keeps on rocking at Golden Gate Park

One of the most anticipated music events in the Bay Area, Outside Lands, continued for its second day Saturday with everything running as expected despite a mishap the evening before.

The festival had to close its SOMA tent for repairs after its stage partially collapsed at around 5 p.m. Friday. No one was reported to have been hurt by the collapse.

The stage was back open Saturday and some of the festival’s many attendees, expected to be in the tens of thousands per day, told NBC Bay Area they were having a great time.

“The music, the food, the energy, the vibe, the place,” said Alejandra Flores-Plasencia, when asked what she enjoyed most.

“Definitely the music,” Andres Flores-Plasencia agreed, “the alcohol, the people. You know, the ambiance.”

NBC Bay Area also spoke to several food vendors who expressed their excitement at being there.

“It’s a really big opportunity to showcase our food to so many people,” said Lilian Duran, the owner of Clandestina Cocina. “Just to have the opportunity to share the culture, our food, everything that we’re doing.”

Duran credited the non-profit La Cocina, which helps women and people of color to start food-based businesses, for helping to get them to Outside Lands.

Outside Lands will continue for its final day Sunday, with headliners including Odesza, The 1975, and Megan Thee Stallion.