Large Crowds Expected as Outside Lands Music Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco

Outside Lands returns this weekend in San Francisco, bringing a wide range of music, food, art and a quarter million people to Golden Gate Park.

There were lot of smiling faces at Golden Gate Park Friday as people were ready to enjoy Outside Lands in the way they remember it before COVID-19.

The music festival will have a diverse musical lineup, nearly 100 food venders and a chance to party like it’s 2019.

“Just the atmosphere more than anything I mean I been to multiple festivals and this is the most friendly festival,” said Logan Adams of Reno, Nevada.

Adams and Emad Nizman came in from reno for the three-day festival celebrating music, delicious food, wine and more.

“It’s my first time. I actually don’t know what to expect. I have been hearing nothing but great things about it,” Nizman said.

The event is expected to draw more than 200,000 people, and back in its traditional summer slot - , last year it was in October due to the pandemic.

This year there is no mask mandate and proof of vaccination is not required, but they recommend vaccines and boosters and encourage people to mask up if they can’t keep a distance.

In between those musical favorites are local restaurants, including Restaurant Otra, that will be serving up the best local bites.