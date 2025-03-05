San Francisco

Outside Lands presale tickets go on sale Wednesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Set your reminders now! Presale tickets for Outside Lands go on sale Wednesday morning.

The “Eager Beaver” presale starts at 10 a.m. Organizers say these will be the lowest prices possible for three-day tickets.

General admission will set you back just under $500, while VIP passes will cost you just over $1,000. 

The music festival returns to Golden Gate Park in August. There are no hints yet on who's headlining.

