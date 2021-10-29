Outside Lands Returns to San Francisco: Here's the Lineup, What to Bring, How to Get There

Outside Lands, the beloved music festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, is back after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19. This year's event will feature a star-studded lineup, including Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator and more. Here's what concert-goers need to know as the event kicks off Friday afternoon.

What Can I Bring in to Outside Lands (And What's Prohibited?)

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Organizers ask that festival-goers leave their bags at home, but if you have to bring personal belongings with you to Golden Gate Park — bring a clear backpack or bag. Small bags, purses and fanny packs do not have to be clear, organizers say. As far as water bottles, attendees are encouraged to bring reusable containers and use the water refill stations at the festival.

Things not allowed at the festival include: Glowsticks, alcohol, skateboards, scooters, illegal substances, coolers, glass, cans, fireworks, umbrellas, picnic baskets, tents, spray paint and flags. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

What Time Does Outside Lands Start?

The event begins Friday at noon, though the gates open at 11 a.m. Music will continue until 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. with music ending at 9:40 p.m.

Is Public Transportation Available?

Because of limited parking at Golden Gate Park, organizers suggest public transportation, rideshares, shuttles and bikes as the best forms of transportation to get to the festival.

Outside Lands also offers a paid shuttle service from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium to the festival entrance. The shuttle will begin running at 11 a.m. daily with the last one leaving Golden Gate Park one hour after the music ends each night.

If you’re taking Uber or Lyft, drop-offs and pick-ups will be at Balboa and 31st Avenue, near George Washington High School.

Muni and BART will also be available with extended train service Sunday night. BART doesn’t run directly to Golden Gate Park, but riders can transfer from a train to the festival shuttle or Muni to get to the park.

If you’re driving to Outside Lands, expect limited parking.

While BART doesn't connect directly to Golden Gate Park for @sfoutsidelands, you can take public transit to get there and back.



If you are interested in or planning on taking BART+Muni/prepaid shuttle to Outside Lands, please consider this your guide! 🧵https://t.co/9k5U2svzEG https://t.co/cBjimeDRgs — SFBART (@SFBART) October 28, 2021

What About COVID-19 Restrictions?

Attendees must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the prior 72 hours. For the SOMA tent, festival-goers must be vaccinated and will be required to wear a mask.

Who's Performing at Outside Lands & What Are The Set Times?

You can find a full list of set times and locations for performers here — but headliners like The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator will perform Friday at 8:25 p.m. Lizzo will perform Saturday at 8:25 p.m. and Tame Impala will perform Sunday at 8 p.m.

Other performers include: Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Nelly, Kehlan, Young Thug and Glass Animals.

Can I Wear a Halloween Costume?

Yes! Festival-goers can wear their Halloween costumes, but organizers ask that you leave the fake weapons and blood at home. Full face costumes and headgear, first responder, law enforcement and medical staff-related costumes are also prohibited.

Are There Still Tickets Available?

Three-day and single-day general admission and VIP passes are sold out via the Outside Lands website, as of Friday afternoon.

San Francisco city officials are reminding attendees to be safe during the festival, using “common sense” when it comes to masks, vaccinations and hygiene.

“Let’s keep our momentum going by making smart decisions and taking the necessary precautions to ensure we all remain healthy and safe. Together, we can keep San Francisco open and enjoy the city we love,” Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the city’s Department of Emergency Management, said in a statement this week.

Face masks are required at indoor locations at the festival and city officials encourage social distancing.

For more information on Outside Lands, click here.