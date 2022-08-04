Outside Lands Music Festival Returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

The popular Outside Lands music festival returns to San Francisco this weekend, but this time it will largely look exactly as it did before the pandemic.

Organizers are expecting over 220,000 people to attend the massive festival at Golden Gate Park.

Attendees will not be required to wears masks or bring a vaccination card, despite the fact the city and nation continue to struggle with a pandemic and another emerging health crisis.

"Let's be clear. COVID is still out there. We have a monkeypox outbreak. A declaration of emergency is still out there," Mayor London Breed said. "We want to make sure people are safe in the environment."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And even though the mayor touted the $71 million in revenue the festival is slated to bring to the city, Breed would rather see fewer people attend if it means avoiding more infections.

"Just be mindful," Breed said. "And if you don't feel good, do not come."

The mayor said the city -- like it does with other large festivals and parades -- checks with the public health department first to make sure the party can continue.

Breed said the city got the green light for Outside Lands, noting COVID risk is lower because it is an outdoor event.

Medical experts, however, continue to stress masks and vaccines are recommended in large crowds.

Visit sfoutsidelands.com for more information on the festival.