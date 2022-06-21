union city

Over $22,600 in Found Cash Waiting to be Claimed From Union City PD

Good Samaritans turned in $20,000 found in May 2021 and $2,600 found in July 2021

By Bay City News

Cash generic
Getty Images

Two large sums of cash are waiting to be claimed from the Union City Police Department.

In May 2021, $20,000 in cash was turned into the Police Department by a good Samaritan after being found. In July 2021, another good Samaritan found and turned in $2,655 in cash.

The owners have two weeks to contact the department's Property Unit and provide details about the circumstances of the money found in order to claim it.

The contact for the department's Property Unit is (510) 471-1365 or UCPDPropertyUnit@unioncity.org.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

union cityUnion City policefound cashturned in
