Over 28,000 Customers Experiencing Power Outages Due to Fog & Mist: PG&E

By NBC Bay Area staff

Electrical power polls stand outside of Novato, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
More than 28,000 customers in the Bay Area are experiencing power outages due to fog and mist, PG&E confirmed Sunday.

A total of 28,895 customers are experiencing a power outage; 23,821 in the East Bay, 2,515 in San Francisco, 2,071 in the Peninsula, 394 in the North Bay and 94 in the South Bay.

According to the agency, these type of outages which are called electrical flashovers, happen after rain, dust and dirt accumulate and create mud and damage electrical equipment.

PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to those affected. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

