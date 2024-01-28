49ers

Over 70,000 fans watch NFC championship at Levi's Stadium

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, over 70,000 people — 49ers and Lions fans alike — poured into Levi’s Stadium Sunday for the NFC championship game. 

Ahead of the game, there was excitement and a new level of tailgating from Niners fans. In the parking lot, a full band revved up the crowd. There was also plenty of dancing and barbecuing. 

As thousands of football fans prepared for the championship game, they were decked out in their Niners finest. 

And, of course, both they and Lions fans said they were feeling confident that their team will be the one heading to the Super Bowl. 

One fan, Larry Sherman, is ready to add to his Niners Super Bowl trophy tattoos. 

“It’s unbelievable to be here. I’ve been a season-ticket holder for over 20 years,” Sherman said. 

A sea of red filled the parking lot as Niners fans came from across the nation, faithful to the end. They know if the team wins today, they’ll be playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Thousands watched on as the 49ers and Detroit Lions battled it out for a ticket to the Super Bowl Sunday. Marianne Favro reports.

