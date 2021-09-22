Over 90% of Eligible Residents in 2 Bay Area Counties Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

In two Bay Area counties, more than 90% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nearly 91% of Marin County residents 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. In San Mateo County, just over 90% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Here's a look at the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the remaining Bay Area counties:
- Napa County: 85%
- Santa Clara County: 83%
- Contra Costa County: 81%
- San Francisco County: 81%
- Alameda County: 77%
- Sonoma County: 76%
- Solano County: 65%