Over 90% of Eligible Residents in 2 Bay Area Counties Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

In two Bay Area counties, more than 90% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nearly 91% of Marin County residents 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, according to the county's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. In San Mateo County, just over 90% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Here's a look at the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the remaining Bay Area counties: