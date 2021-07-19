National Park Service

Overdue Hiker Found Dead at Point Reyes National Seashore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Point Reyes National Seashore.
An overdue hiker was found dead at Point Reyes National Seashore Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The hiker's body was found at about 6 a.m. near the former location of Arch Rock, the park service said. It's unclear at this time how the hiker died.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, Point Reyes National Seashore learned that the hiker did not return when they were supposed to. The hiker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday leaving the Bear Valley Visitor Center, according to the park service.

Search teams conducted searches along several trails before finding the hiker's body.

The name of the hiker will be released following notification of next of kin.

An investigation is underway.

Further information was not immediately available.

