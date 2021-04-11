Santa Cruz County

Overnight Closures Begin Sunday on Connector Ramp from Southbound Hwy 17 to Hwy 1

Construction work will close the connector ramp from southbound Highway 17 to southbound Highway 1 overnight from Sunday through Thursday nights for the next four weeks.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday and continue nightly through Friday morning and repeating each week through Friday, May 7. The connector ramp will remain open at other times.

Drivers will encounter detour signs to take the Ocean Street offramp and turn left on Plymouth Street to enter southbound Highway 1. The expected delay is five minutes.

For traffic updates on all state highways in Santa Cruz County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

