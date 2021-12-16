Overnight Rain Causes Flooded Roadways, Traffic Issues Across Bay Area

Authorities around the Bay Area are reporting flooded roadways early Thursday morning.

In Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reports multiple vehicles stuck in flood waters east of Petaluma on Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 121. Officials say the roadway will be closed all night from 8th Street at Highway 121 west to the interchange of highways 12 and 121.

North of Vallejo, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported late Wednesday night that a large body of water along Highway 29 and eastbound American Canyon Road, stretching north to the county line threatening both roadways.

Further north in the city of Napa, the CHP has closed northbound Highway 29 just north of the on-ramp at West Imola Avenue, where one vehicle is stuck in flood waters.

In Contra Costa County, the CHP reports 3-4 inches of water late in the far left southbound lane of Interstate 680 just north of the interchange of Highway 4 in Concord. To the west in Orinda, the CHP reports a vehicle became stuck when the driver tried to drive over a fallen tree on Camino Pablo, just north of Highway 24.

In Oakland, the CHP reported at 1:10 a.m. that the far right southbound lane of Interstate Highway 880 is flooded at the interchange of Highway 980 near Webster Street.

In San Francisco, the CHP reported at 12:04 a.m. some flooding of roadways on southbound Highway 101 near the Bayshore Boulevard off-ramp.

Late Wednesday night in Daly City, the CHP responded to a solo vehicle fatal crash that briefly closed northbound Highway 101 near Serramonte Boulevard.