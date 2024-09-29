Antioch

Man shot in the stomach in Antioch, police say

By Bay City News

A 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Antioch early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Huntsman Way, at Whitetail Drive, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:01 a.m. to a report of a man who had just been shot, police said. The officers found a man in the front yard of a house with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to police.

Firefighters and paramedics rendered aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

An investigation of the shooting is underway and witness statements and evidence are being collected, police said.

