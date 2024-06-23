Bay Bridge

Overnight sideshow stops traffic on the Bay Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

An illegal sideshow stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

Video of the incident showed hundreds of spectators watching cars doing donuts on the bridge and people setting off fireworks.

The sideshow caused a traffic backup as all lanes were stopped on the freeway for about half an hour.

The crowds later dispersed.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word on any arrests.

