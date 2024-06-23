Overnight sideshow stops traffic on the Bay Bridge

An illegal sideshow stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.
Video of the incident showed hundreds of spectators watching cars doing donuts on the bridge and people setting off fireworks.
The sideshow caused a traffic backup as all lanes were stopped on the freeway for about half an hour.
The crowds later dispersed.
As of Sunday morning, there was no word on any arrests.
