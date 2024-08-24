Vallejo

Overnight sideshow takes over Vallejo streets

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An illegal sideshow brought large crowds in Vallejo early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives.

Video from the scene showed people standing in a ring of fire and cars doing donuts around them.

The sideshow lasted about an hour before it moved south, across the Carquinez Bridge, to Crockett, then to Richmond and it appeared to end in Oakland.

Oakland police told NBC Bay Area that they broke up the crowd after 20 minutes.

As of Saturday morning, there was no word on any arrests.

