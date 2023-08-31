A closer look: Overtime pay in Bay Area cities

Staffing shortages are the norm these days in local and city businesses in the Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has found a different type of fallout in the public sector, which are millions of dollars in overtime paid to employees who are filling in the gaps.
Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez analyzed city records.
You can watch her full report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.