Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down SB Highway 17 Near Los Gatos

By NBC Bay Area staff

An overturned big-rig shut down southbound Highway 17
Santa Clara County Fire Department

An overturned big-rig shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:35 a.m., the big-rig struck a hillside and flipped onto its side on southbound Highway 17 north of Summit Road, the CHP said.

No inuries were reported, but the crash closed down both southbound lanes between Madrone and Summit roads, and traffic was being turned around, the CHP said.

The highway likely will be closed until about 10 a.m. or later, the CHP said.

