Overturned Big Rig Shuts Down Southbound Highway 101 in Novato

Truck driver hauling crushed vehicles falls asleep, veers into center median, CHP says

By NBC Bay Area staff

An overturned big rig hauling crushed vehicles overturned on southbound Highway 101 in Novato early Friday morning, blocking all lanes in the morning commute direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Highway 101 near De Long Avenue after the truck driver fell asleep and veered into the center median, causing the rig to roll over, the CHP said.

Debris was spread over both sides of the freeway, and one oncoming motorist hit some of the debris.

Southbound traffic was being diverted off at De Long as crews tried to get the rig upright. Some traffic was able to bypass the crash scene on the freeway shoulder, the CHP said.

In the northbound direction, only the far right lane was open.

