All lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in Emeryville were shut down early Tuesday due to an overturned big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash near Ashby Avenue involved minor injuries, the CHP said, and backed up the morning commute for miles.

It was not clear how many people were hurt or what caused the truck to overturn.

There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway, and no further details were immediately available.