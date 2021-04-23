San Jose

Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down SB Highway 101 at I-880 in San Jose: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

An overturned big rig was causing major traffic delays Friday morning on Highway 101, near the Interstate 880 interchange in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP responded to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. and issued a Sig-alert for closure of all the southbound 101 lanes at about 8 a.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was being diverted to I-880 southbound, the CHP said. The connector ramp from I-880 southbound to southbound 101 also was closed.

It was not immediately clear if the crash involved any injuries.

The CHP said drivers should expect major delays, and the estimated time for reopening Highway 101 is 10:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

