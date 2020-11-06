Fremont

Overturned Cement Truck Blocks SB Mission Boulevard in Fremont

By Bay City News

Fremont PD / Twitter

Southbound Mission Boulevard is closed at Via San Dimas in Fremont Friday morning due to an overturned cement truck, police said.

Police advised the community at 7:57 a.m. about the overturned truck on Mission Boulevard at northbound Interstate 680 and asked people to avoid the area.

Southbound Mission Boulevard is expected to be closed until noon. At least one person suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Drivers exiting southbound Interstate 680 will be redirected to northbound Mission Boulevard.

