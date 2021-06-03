Overturned Dump Truck Spills Trash, Fuel Along Freeway Ramps in Fremont

An overturned dump truck spilled trash and fuel along a freeway off-ramp and on-ramp in Fremont early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:15 a.m., the Fremont fire crews and CHP officers responded to the southbound Interstate 880 on-ramp at Warren Boulevard for the overturned truck that left a trail of garbage strewn along the I-880 exit and entrance lanes.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, the CHP said, and it was being treated as a crime scene.

Firefighters were cleaning up the fuel spill on the on-ramp.

No estimated time was given for reopening the off-ramp to Warren Boulevard.