Fremont

Overturned Dump Truck Spills Trash, Fuel Along Freeway Ramps in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

An overturned dump truck spilled trash and fuel along a freeway off-ramp and on-ramp in Fremont early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:15 a.m., the Fremont fire crews and CHP officers responded to the southbound Interstate 880 on-ramp at Warren Boulevard for the overturned truck that left a trail of garbage strewn along the I-880 exit and entrance lanes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, the CHP said, and it was being treated as a crime scene.

Local

earthquake 1 hour ago

M3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose: USGS

coming back from covid 2 hours ago

Even Vaccinated California Workers May Have to Keep Masks on

Firefighters were cleaning up the fuel spill on the on-ramp.
No estimated time was given for reopening the off-ramp to Warren Boulevard.

This article tagged under:

FremontInterstate 880dump truckspill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us