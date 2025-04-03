Sunol

Overturned truck snarls traffic on I-680 in Sunol

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck carrying dirt overturned on Interstate 680 in Sunol Thursday morning, causing major delays in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-680 near Andrade Road, the CHP said. The truck ended up straddling the center median, spilling dirt onto both sides of the freeway.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The CHP said motorists should expect major delays while crews work to upright the truck and clean the freeway.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

SunolInterstate 680
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us