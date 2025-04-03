Overturned truck snarls traffic on I-680 in Sunol

A truck carrying dirt overturned on Interstate 680 in Sunol Thursday morning, causing major delays in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-680 near Andrade Road, the CHP said. The truck ended up straddling the center median, spilling dirt onto both sides of the freeway.

The CHP said motorists should expect major delays while crews work to upright the truck and clean the freeway.

Photos from the crash that occurred at 9:34am, northbound I-680 at Andrade Road. Expect major delays to upright the truck/trailer and clean freeway. Unknown ETO. Alternate routes would be I-880 to 238 to I-580. https://t.co/jtSFh6NFxu pic.twitter.com/OU0cRX1P5L — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 3, 2025