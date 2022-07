A truck overturned on a San Francisco street Wednesday morning, spilling its contents onto the pavement and forcing authorities to shut down the road to clean up the mess.

The truck overturned in the area of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, which is located in the city's Portola neighborhood.

The city's department of emergency management asked people to avoid the area.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of San Bruno Ave & Mansell St due to an obstruction. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/pyD1UFK3ra — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) July 13, 2022