San Mateo Bridge

Overturned vehicle on Hwy. 92 blocks two lanes near San Mateo Bridge

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol said at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle occurred on eastbound CA-92 at San Mateo Bridge. 

A severe traffic alert was issued as injuries have been reported.

Foster City Jun 7, 2023

Amazon big-rig overturns, spills packages on Highway 92 in Foster City

San Mateo Bridge Mar 25, 2023

Vehicle Flies Off San Mateo Bridge: CHP

The left and center lanes of the Eastbound Causeway in Foster City are blocked for an unspecified time. No other information has currently been released.

The CHP advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid the area and to expect delays.

San Mateo Bridge
