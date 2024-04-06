Overturned vehicle on Hwy. 92 blocks two lanes near San Mateo Bridge

The California Highway Patrol said at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle occurred on eastbound CA-92 at San Mateo Bridge.

A severe traffic alert was issued as injuries have been reported.

The left and center lanes of the Eastbound Causeway in Foster City are blocked for an unspecified time. No other information has currently been released.

The CHP advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid the area and to expect delays.