Rapper P-Lo spotlights Bay Area culture with NBA All-Star Game in town

An East Bay hip-hop artist is putting Bay Area culture and music center court for NBA All-Star week.
P-Lo's new album "For the Soil" is a project with the Golden State Warriors and Empire, an independent San Francisco record label. The album drops next Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area hung out with P-Lo in the recording studio to see what the creative process was like. Audrey Asistio has more in the video report above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.