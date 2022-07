State wildlife officials said that it was a 15-foot shark that attacked, and nearly killed, a swimmer in the Monterey Bay last month.

The shark bit Steve Bruemmer back in June while he was swimming off the coast.

Good Samaritans helped pull Bruemmer from the water and began first aid on the beach.

Doctors said the 62-year-old barely escaped death.

Bruemmer was released from the hospital late last week after being treated for severe lacerations to his legs and torso.