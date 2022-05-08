Pacifica House Fire Claims the Life of 2 Pets, Displaces 2 People

Two residents were displaced and two pet dogs were killed after a fire in a single-family home in Pacifica on Sunday, the North County Fire Authority said.

Crews responded at approximately 10:31 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Arroyo Drive. When they arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the back of a one-story home.

Seven fire companies battled the blaze, which claimed the life of two dogs. One dog and one cat survived.

Firefighters entered the residence found no trapped people in the house but two residents are now displaced and receiving assistance through the Red Cross, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.