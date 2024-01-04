Pacifica Pier closed for 3 weeks for damage assessment

Pacifica Municipal Pier will be closed until late January to assess damage that was caused by large waves and high tides late last month, as the National Weather Service again issued an advisory for Friday because of a forecast of dangerous beach conditions.

The pier will be closed from Friday until at least Jan. 26 to make the assessment and plan repairs to the west-facing deck and a concrete railing that sustained damage during high surf on Dec. 28.

The city's Public Works Engineering Division determined that the damage was extensive enough to warrant a full structural assessment after an initial inspection determined the pier was unsafe for visitors.

The assessment and a review are scheduled to be completed by Jan. 25, at which time the city will determine whether the pier can safely be reopened.

Updates can be found at cityofpacifica.org/pier.

A beach hazards statement was issued by the National Weather Service for Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., when waves higher than 10 feet are forecast.

The statement advised swimmers to stay out of the water and for beachgoers to avoid jetties and rocks and be aware of sneaker waves that can sweep across the beach without warning.

A swimmer had to be assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard the day the pier was damaged, when another high surf advisory had been issued by the weather service.