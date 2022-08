Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships.

People watched man's best friend ride some waves.

Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also impressive.

The event at the beach also had mobile pet adoptions, a dog costume contest and "yappy hour" for drinks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information about the event, visit surfdogchampionships.com.

You can watch highlights of the event in the video above.