Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay

A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.

The San Francisco Fire Department's Fire Boat 3 rescued them and assisted them back to Crane Cove Park.

Baxter said the two will be okay.