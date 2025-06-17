‘This is the tone that Trump has set': Padilla talks removal from Noem's news conference

After a weekend of protests and the Trump administration’s actions to manage them, California Sen. Alex Padilla spoke out again Monday about the administration and federal agents forcibly removing him from a news conference and handcuffing him.

Speaking to NBC Bay Area, Padilla continued to defend his actions and push back against the administration’s narrative.

“This is the tone that Donald Trump has set," Padilla said. "It is one of chaos. It is one of extreme actions."

Padilla remained focused on his central message: that if what happened to him could happen to him, it could happen to anyone, especially when cameras aren’t recording.

“It’s not about me," he said. "I think it’s about what that incident represented."

Padilla doesn’t want people to forget it or about the troops deployed to Los Angeles in what he feels is the intentional targeting of Democratic cities for increased immigration crackdowns.

He also called for protesters to keep up the fight in a peaceful manner.

"I hope it leads eventually to change in policy and maybe a change in law because we know that modernization of our immigration laws is long overdue," he said.

Padilla also pushed back against the GOP narrative that he charged into the news conference and confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He said he was escorted to Noem’s event by an FBI agent and simply tried to question her about why troops were sent to LA when he was suddenly taken down.

"I felt compelled to speak up and try to ask a question to clarify what is going on," he said. "And not even a second into me trying to ask a question, there was agents on me."

Padilla said he plans to keep talking about the incident with the American people in news interviews and with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"I’m hoping that there's enough of my colleagues who were moved enough by what they saw to make a change, to rein in this administration," he said.