same-sex marriage

Watch Live: Sen. Padilla to Discuss Marriage Equality Legislation

By NBC Bay Area staff

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and other officials will hold a briefing Friday morning to discuss the Respect for Marriage Act.

Padilla will also be officiating a wedding at San Francisco City Hall.

Watch live stream of the briefing in the video player above.

The Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages, a sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”

Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both chambers of Congress. The legislation now moves to the House for a final vote.

same-sex marriage Nov 29

Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Bill Wins Senate Passage

same-sex marriage Nov 29

Senate Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

same-sex marriagerespect for marriage act
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us