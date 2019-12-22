East Bay

Pair Steal Woman’s Purse in Fremont Walmart Parking Lot

By Bay City News

police-lights-day-shutterstock_143047039
FILE - Shutterstock

A woman was shoved to the ground by a pair of men who wrested her purse away after a struggle Sunday at the Walmart store at 40580 Albrae St. in Fremont, police said.

The attackers dragged the woman across the parking lot during the struggle for the purse and then fled in a black BMW.

"The victim had several scrapes, but did not sustain significant injuries," Fremont police said via social media.

Police will continue to conduct extra patrol checks at all Fremont commercial areas, the department said.

