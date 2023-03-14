bay area storm

Central Coast Community of Pajaro Remains Flooded

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Floodwaters from a weekend levee breach continued to keep thousands of Pajaro residents out of their homes Tuesday.

National Guard and sheriff's department rescue teams continued going in and out of the affected areas, making sure no one was trapped by the water.

As crews continued to place boulders and rocks to plug the levee breach, county officials said there was another natural levee break late Monday. It's located closer to the ocean and is actually helping lower the water levels in the Pajaro River.

Many people who have lived in the area say the disaster has been brewing for decades.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull has more in the video report above.

