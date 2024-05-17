Longtime Palo Alto Chinese restaurant to close after 38 years

A staple in downtown Palo Alto is shutting down after 38 years in business.

The Jing Jing Gourmet restaurant says inflation and rising costs are among the reasons why it’ll close its doors for good on Sunday. It's known for its Sichuan, Hunan, and Taiwanese dishes.

The line was out the door during lunch on Friday. Many customers who’ve loved eating at the restaurant stopped by for one final meal.

“Just like family, you come here and you are just walking into a restaurant and it’s like walking into mama’s place, where she cooks something so special that you cannot find anywhere in the Bay Area,” said San Francisco resident Kico Lin.

That’s why the news it’s closing after 38 years on the 400 block of Emerson Street is tough for many customers.

George Young of Palo Alto told NBC Bay Area Friday that he was there on the day the restaurant opened.

“it’s sad, you know. Everything is changing. I just enjoyed it, and it was nostalgic, you know,” he said.

Julie Tsai Law, the owners’ daughter, said her family immigrated from Taiwan in the late 80s. The restaurant was her mother’s passion.

“You could see that we kind of grew up here and the restaurant is a part of our life. So, it’s a really memorable place,” she said.

Tsai Law added that inflation, the rising costs of food, and high rent are the main reasons they are shutting the restaurant down. Her mother is also getting older and the children worry she’s working too much.

The restaurant almost closed during COVID but decided to stay open and serve the community, while donating food to seniors and local hospital workers.

“We have always tried to keep the price low, but at the same time, we also need to make some kind of profit to support my mom financially,” Tsai Law said.

The family may do takeout of cater from a different location, but nothing’s set in stone.

For now, the place that once served notable diners like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 49ers legend Jerry Rice and even Chelsea Clinton will close for good on Sunday night.

The restaurant is spending this last weekend celebrating their past and their community.