Palo Alto considering new ‘dark sky' ordinance

Palo Alto is one step closer to "going dark."

The Palo Alto City Council unanimously agreed on Monday to continue fine tuning plans for a "dark sky" law. It would enforce a nighttime light curfew to protect wildlife from light pollution.

The original proposal would only apply to new buildings and fixtures, which would have to shut off their lights at 10 p.m. But some city leaders hope to go further and apply a 10 p.m. curfew to all outdoor lights in the city.

Opponents say the ordinance would be difficult to enforce and that it should only be enacted in parts of the city with an abundance of wildlife.