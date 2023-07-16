Palo Alto High School students compete in solar car challenge

A solar powered car built by a team of students from Palo Alto High School is competing in a cross-country race.

The team posted on its Instagram Saturday night that the car, called “The Beast,” passed seven scrutineering tests to qualify for the Solar Car Challenge.

The competition kicked off Sunday and will include cars built by students across the country.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

They are driving their creations 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas to the Southern California community of Palmdale over seven days.

Each student driver will behind the wheel for three-hour shifts.