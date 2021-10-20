Palo Alto

Palo Alto Hiker Missing for 2 Days in Sierra Found Alive, Uninjured

Jolly Bose, 49, had to contend with five inches of fresh snowfall and overtime temperatures in the teens before being rescued

By Brendan Weber

A search team on Tuesday rescued a Palo Alto woman who survived two days in the snowy Sierra Nevada mountains after becoming separated from her hiking group, officials said.

Jolly Bose, 49, was spotted Tuesday afternoon near Ershim Lake in the Sierra National Forest by a helicopter crew, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. She was not injured and did not need any medical attention, the sheriff's office said.

Bose was reported missing Sunday afternoon. She got separated from her hiking group while they were on a ridge east of White Bark Vista and Dusy Ershim Trail, according to the sheriff's office.

Bose was found roughly 4.5 miles from that area, the sheriff's office said. She faced fresh snowfall totaling five inches and overnight temperatures that dipped into the teens.

After being scooped up by the helicopter, Bose was taken to the sheriff's office command post where she was reunited with her family and friends.

Teams on the ground and in the air searched around the clock for Bose, according to the sheriff's office. The elevation of the search area was over 10,000 feet.

Palo AltoCaliforniaSierra Nevadamissing person
