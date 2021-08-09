Palo Alto

Palo Alto Man Drowns in Utah's Lake Powell

The 49-year-old father drowned while rescuing his children from the water

By Bay City News

Lake Powell.
David McNew/Getty Images

A man who drowned in Lake Powell in Utah on Thursday while rescuing his children from the water has been identified by the National Park Service as 49-year-old Palo Alto resident Phil Chiang.

A possible drowning was called in at 1:13 p.m. in the Warm Creek Bay area of the lake within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Witnesses said a family of four had rented a boat and toured the lake on Thursday and the two children went swimming without life jackets when one began to struggle. Chiang, the father, jumped off the boat to rescue them and also did not have a life jacket on, according to the park service.

After getting the children onto the boat, Chiang went underwater and the family flagged down other boats in the area and called for help. He was found after being underwater for at least 10 minutes and could not be revived, park service officials said.

The drowning is being investigated jointly by the National Park Service, Utah State Medical Examiner's Office and Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo AltoUtahLake Powell
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us