Palo Alto Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Driveway While Child is Inside the Car: Police

Police in Palo Alto are investigating an armed robbery in which two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint Friday.

On Friday at 6:31 p.m., officers with the Palo Alto Police Department responded to a robbery that had occurred in the 900 block of Bryant Street.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, had just parked in his driveway and was getting a young child out of the backseat of his vehicle when the suspect vehicle pulled up nearby.

A passenger in the vehicle got out, pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded the victim's property.

The driver remained in the vehicle but was also pointing a handgun at the victim.

The victim handed over his wristwatch, and the suspects drove away.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

The victim described the suspects as two men wearing ski masks. They fled the scene in a black two-door vehicle.