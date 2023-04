A bomb squad was called, but eventually canceled off Tuesday afternoon after Palo Alto police reported a person brought Vietnam War-era grenades and ammunition to its headquarters for disposal.

The devices were later determined to be "training grenades" and police said there was no danger to public safety.

No evacuations are needed and there is no danger to public safety. The Bomb Squad has been cancelled. https://t.co/bCEsSzANy4 — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) April 18, 2023