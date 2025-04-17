Palo Alto to explore quiet zones along roads crossing Caltrain corridors

The City of Palo Alto is exploring quiet zones along three roads that cross the Caltrain corridors in the south part of the city.

The city, along with consultants, is in the initial study phase and asking for feedback from the community.

"It affects your quality of life daily. Outside, you don't just hear birds chirping, you hear birds chirping and then a big train, and you hear it all through the neighborhood," said Laura Granka of Palo Alto.

Residents at the corridor crossings - Churchill, Charleston and Meadow - expressed frustrations. Many said the loud train horns are heard all day.

"It’s loud because you hear the crossing gates and they go ding ding ding, those go on for about a minute or 2, and then the train horn blasts four times," Granka said.

There are two proposals for officials to consider. The first is the installation of wayside horns, which are supposed to direct the noise to the roadway. The horns would make it so sounds from the train are not as loud to residents, per the proposal.

The other is to add additional gates that would deter cars from crossing when a train is passing.

"The quad gates would be the quiet zone, yes fully supportive of that, that would be fantastic, that wayside horn talk is totally a distraction," Granka said.

However, either solution could take several years to execute.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We heard multiple opinions, we can take that and work with city staff to come up with what we think is the optimal solution for the community," said Blake Silkwood, a project manager at Kimley-Horn.

A quiet zone is already in the works at the Palo Alto Avenue and Alma Street crossing.

A final report with a recommendation could be presented to the city council by fall.