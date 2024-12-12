Palo Alto school district accused of discrimination after boy was locked in closet

Locked in a closet for 15 minutes.

That's what one Bay Area African American family says happened to their 9-year-old son at an after school program in Palo Alto. The family is now taking legal action against the Palo Alto Unified School District.

In a statement, the school district stressed that the employee involved in the closet incident was not a district employee and said the family inaccurately portrayed the district's response.

