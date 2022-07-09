Palo Alto's Stanford Theatre Reopens Following COVID-19 Pause

After closing more than two years ago because of COVID-19, a popular Palo Alto movie theater welcomed guests back for the first time Saturday.

With the reopening of Stanford Theatre, there was a live organ performance.

The line to get into Stanford Theatre wrapped around the building but fans were happy to wait after all, they‘ve already waited more than two years to return after the theater shut down because of COVID-19.

“I’ve been coming here basically since I was 5 or 6. Parents brought me here and I’m just really happy it’s back open again. Because it’s one of the best places to watch a movie,” said Mountain View resident C.J. Roulo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saturday night’s showings included “Top Hat” with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Michael and Sally of San Jose told NBC Bay Area Saturday that it was a trip down memory lane.

“We came in the first year, when this was open 35 years ago and we came here every Friday night for 20 years,” said Michael.

In the current era of sky high gas prices and food costs, even the concession stand here feels nostalgic.

“They do a great job here. They program great and they have $2 coke , they have $2.50 popcorn. $4.50 total price. I mean, I got my little card here and I get in for el cheapo price,” said Robert Estes of Berkeley said.

The theater was among the first to voluntarily close during the pandemic and one of the last to reopen.

“We wanted to be really careful and really sure that it was safe to reopen,” said Stanford Theatre manager Cyndi Mortensen.

During the closure, operators added a new ventilation and A/C system to the theater built in 1925. But it’s the classics that keep people coming back.

“The history, the fact that they show movies from the golden era and before that, 1920s, 1930s. Where else can you go see Fred Astaire? It's a non-profit, the prices are always low and it's family friendly. I take my 12-year-old and 15-year-old here and they love it,” said Palo Alto resident Mary Fries.

The crowd especially loved watching the red velvet curtain come down after the movie and the Wurlitzer organ come up, an ode to the past and perhaps a sign of a brighter future.