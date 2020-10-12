reopening the bay area

Palo Alto Unified Moves Ahead With School Reopenings

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Palo Alto Unified School District on Monday moved ahead with its staggered school reopening plan.

Last month, the school board voted unanimously to start reopening elementary school campuses, and on Monday marked the first day of in-person classes since March.

The reopening plan is moving ahead despite concerns from teachers, staff and parents, about COVID-19 exposure and spread.

Local

half moon bay 1 hour ago

Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off Goes Off Without Spectators

49ers 3 hours ago

49ers Fall 43-17 to Dolphins in ‘Embarrassing' Fashion

The district is bringing back transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students first. Then two weeks later, second- and third-graders, and finally fourth- and fifth-graders in November.

Middle and high school students in Palo Alto Unified are not set to return until January.

Parents have the option of keeping their children on the distance learning program for the rest of the school year.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaPalo Altoschools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us