Palo Alto Unified Moves Ahead With School Reopenings

The Palo Alto Unified School District on Monday moved ahead with its staggered school reopening plan.

Last month, the school board voted unanimously to start reopening elementary school campuses, and on Monday marked the first day of in-person classes since March.

The reopening plan is moving ahead despite concerns from teachers, staff and parents, about COVID-19 exposure and spread.

The district is bringing back transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students first. Then two weeks later, second- and third-graders, and finally fourth- and fifth-graders in November.

Middle and high school students in Palo Alto Unified are not set to return until January.

Parents have the option of keeping their children on the distance learning program for the rest of the school year.